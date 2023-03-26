OpenBlox Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and $110,817.74 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

