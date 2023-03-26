Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lessened by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,352 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

ORCL stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.