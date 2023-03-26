Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Holdings Cut by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth $14,710,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $7,905,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,215 shares of company stock worth $378,968. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

