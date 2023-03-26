PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 4% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $695.32 million and $45.22 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $3.73 or 0.00013421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00332345 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,227.55 or 0.25995701 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010153 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 380,573,106 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,187,500 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.

PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin. Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.

Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency. Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

PancakeSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

