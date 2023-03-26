Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Lessened by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,442,000 after buying an additional 700,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,994,000 after purchasing an additional 214,820 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $48,287,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.87. 800,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.65. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.