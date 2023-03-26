PARSIQ 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $20.01 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00331900 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,128.09 or 0.25960894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

