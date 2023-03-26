Pembroke Management LTD Has $15.28 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Sprout Social makes up approximately 1.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.49% of Sprout Social worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Stock Down 5.0 %

Sprout Social stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.69. 491,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $28,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,229. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

