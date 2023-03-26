Pembroke Management LTD Increases Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 156.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,950 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 288,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after buying an additional 706,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 40,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STVN stock traded up €0.29 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €23.31 ($25.06). 175,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €21.43 and its 200-day moving average is €18.58. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a fifty-two week high of €25.72 ($27.66).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

