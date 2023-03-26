Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 432,785 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 432,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,006,000. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.9% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Elevance Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $190,648,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,905,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $100,792,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $54,656,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $456.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.68.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

