Pendal Group Ltd Buys 10,237 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $82,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $2,049,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $429.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.39 and its 200 day moving average is $403.97. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

