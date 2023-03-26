Pendal Group Ltd Buys 14,275 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $104,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.27.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $315.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $328.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.57.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

