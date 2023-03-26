Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.37% of United Rentals worth $91,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $370.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $431.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.34.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

