Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,043,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,743 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up about 1.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.31% of Exelon worth $131,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after buying an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after buying an additional 1,024,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Exelon
In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Exelon Stock Performance
EXC stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Exelon Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.
About Exelon
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
Read More
