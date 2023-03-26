Pendal Group Ltd Raises Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002,423 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of HDFC Bank worth $114,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,554,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.