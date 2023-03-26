Pendal Group Ltd Sells 160,695 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,861,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,695 shares during the period. SAP accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $192,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.
SAP Stock Performance
NYSE SAP opened at $123.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
SAP Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
