Pendal Group Ltd Sells 160,695 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,861,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,695 shares during the period. SAP accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $192,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $123.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.