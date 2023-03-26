PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09), reports.

Shares of PEPG stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,381. The company has a market capitalization of $359.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. PepGen has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepGen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In related news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $28,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PepGen by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 894.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

