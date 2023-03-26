Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,814 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,380,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,910. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

