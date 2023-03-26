Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,728 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,987,000 after acquiring an additional 519,625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,011. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

