Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

IJK traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 356,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,148. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

