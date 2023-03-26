Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,945,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,662. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

