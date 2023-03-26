Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.76. 2,759,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,228. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

