Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,601. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.68.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

