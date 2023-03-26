Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 72,973 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,163,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,062,399. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

