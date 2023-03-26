Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. 1,681,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,131. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $105.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.