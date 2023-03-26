Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of STIP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. 1,681,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,131. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $105.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
