Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 583 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,289,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $236.72. 848,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,479. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.