Permit Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Permit Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up about 1.6% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. 2,113,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

