Pharos Energy’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 30 ($0.37) target price on the stock.
Shares of PHAR stock opened at GBX 22.20 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pharos Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.90 ($0.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £95.83 million, a PE ratio of 277.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.78.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.
