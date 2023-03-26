Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

PM opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.68. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

