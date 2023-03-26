Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Purchased by Permit Capital LLC

Permit Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,377,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,615 shares during the quarter. Pitney Bowes accounts for approximately 3.1% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:PBI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. 1,248,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $608.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The business had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

