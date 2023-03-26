PLATINCOIN Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $525,036.74 and $17,807.94 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00332074 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,225.26 or 0.25974551 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010145 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 731,239,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 731,221,197.3114 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.09407456 USD and is down -13.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,209.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

