Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.