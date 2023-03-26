Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 269,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,299 shares of company stock worth $3,220,479 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger Stock Performance

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.65.

Kroger stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

