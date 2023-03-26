Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $810.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $820.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

