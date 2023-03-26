Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $6.87 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $309,689,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 882.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,695,000 after buying an additional 893,091 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IJR opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

