Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $217.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.00 and its 200 day moving average is $223.62. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

