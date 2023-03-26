Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.23.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

