Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IGOV opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

