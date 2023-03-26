Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.
Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4 %
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.