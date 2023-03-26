Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,810 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

