Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.09.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $325.23 on Friday. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $473.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,324,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Pool by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,486,000 after buying an additional 136,460 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

