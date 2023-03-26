Power Corp of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Power Corp of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE ESS traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.77. 552,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.15.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

