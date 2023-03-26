Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Boosted by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $77.58 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

