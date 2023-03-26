Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EGP stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $217.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day moving average of $156.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,992,000 after acquiring an additional 257,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Articles

