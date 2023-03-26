Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AG. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AG opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.21. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,855,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 169,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

