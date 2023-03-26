QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.85. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

