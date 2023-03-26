Quantum (QUA) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $11,211.16 and $182,019.91 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00200473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,840.84 or 0.99960464 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001001 USD and is down -50.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,060.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

