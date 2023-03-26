QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 27.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $496.24 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030191 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00199736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,866.65 or 1.00025298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00187738 USD and is up 18.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $633.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.