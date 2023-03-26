Radix (XRD) Price Hits $0.0431 on Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $225.35 million and $744,923.64 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radix has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00331141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,273.95 or 0.25901564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,224,672,331 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

