Range Resources Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

NYSE RRC opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $69,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.79%.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

