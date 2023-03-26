Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0257 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $317.68 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,352,922,856 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

